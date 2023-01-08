Jaguars opponents for 2023 season schedule set
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured the AFC South title Saturday night and are now set to host a playoff game next weekend.
While all eyes are still firmly on the Jaguars in the present, the win also made the team’s list of 2023 opponents official. Jacksonville is now set to play against a first-place schedule next season:
Home games
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Away games
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
Matchups against AFC South opponents are a given and the schedule rotation calls for the Jaguars to meet the AFC North and NFC South in 2023.
By locking up the division title, the Jaguars are now set to meet the champions of the AFC West, NFC West, and AFC East. While Jacksonville needed Week 18 to secure their title, those three divisions were already clinched by the Chiefs, 49ers, and Bills.
It looks likely to be a difficult road for the Jaguars in 2023, but it’s never easy to be the king.
The order of the schedule and the dates of the games will be announced in the offseason.