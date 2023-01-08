Jaguars opponents for 2023 season schedule set

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured the AFC South title Saturday night and are now set to host a playoff game next weekend.

While all eyes are still firmly on the Jaguars in the present, the win also made the team’s list of 2023 opponents official. Jacksonville is now set to play against a first-place schedule next season:

Home games

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Away games

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

Matchups against AFC South opponents are a given and the schedule rotation calls for the Jaguars to meet the AFC North and NFC South in 2023.

By locking up the division title, the Jaguars are now set to meet the champions of the AFC West, NFC West, and AFC East. While Jacksonville needed Week 18 to secure their title, those three divisions were already clinched by the Chiefs, 49ers, and Bills.

It looks likely to be a difficult road for the Jaguars in 2023, but it’s never easy to be the king.

The order of the schedule and the dates of the games will be announced in the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire