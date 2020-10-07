Jaguars open the week as 5.5-point underdogs vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start Week 5 as underdogs on the sportsbooks yet again. According to BetMGM, the Jaguars are a 5.5-point underdog against their AFC South division rival in the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars are coming off of their third consecutive loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, who defeated them by a score 33-25 Sunday. The Houston Texans, on the other hand, are coming off of a close loss of their own as they failed to secure the win against the Minnesota Vikings losing by a score of 31-23.

The Jaguars are a +212 underdog on the money line meaning that a $100 wager on the Jags to win outright will win $212. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

The Texans are on a four game winning streak against the Jags with their last win coming in November of 2019 where they defeated Jacksonville 26-3. The Jaguars are only 13-23 against the Texans in their all-time history with their last win coming in 2017 in a 45-7 blowout.

