Jaguars open as touchdown underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by 52 combined points in the last two weeks, but oddsmakers still aren’t convinced.

The Tipico Sportsbook is listing the Philadelphia Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars in Week 4. That’s actually relatively generous, as FanDuel and DraftKings both list the Jaguars as a full 7-point underdog.

Prior to a dominating 38-10 win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Jaguars had an 18-game road losing streak and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 0-9 in away games.

In Week 4, Jaguars first-year coach Doug Pederson will return to Philadelphia where he won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Eagles five years ago.

The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start under coach Nick Sirianni and have one of the NFL’s highest scoring offenses through the first three weeks. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is averaging 305.3 passing yards per game with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

