Jaguars open as favorites in London vs. mirror-image Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars are far removed from their 2-1 start to the year after four straight losses. The Denver Broncos can say the same exact thing after losing a fourth straight game in Week 7.

Now the pair of 2-5 teams are set to meet overseas at Wembley Stadium in London for an early morning Week 8 game, and oddsmakers have the Jaguars as the favorites.

Jacksonville opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Broncos on Tipico Sportsbook with the point total set at 39.5.

The Broncos were without starting quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 7 and instead relied on backup Brett Rypien in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets. Wilson was questionable for the game with a hamstring injury and reportedly wanted to play, but was shelved by Broncos head coach Daniel Hackett.

Wilson will presumably be back in action against the Jaguars, but the line could move with updates on his injury status through the week.

Jacksonville has been favored in two games this season, but lost both: a Week 5 home game against the Houston Texans and a Week 7 loss to the New York Giants.

