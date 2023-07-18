Jaguars open doors to new Miller Electric Center practice facility

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially opened the doors to their brand new practice facility, the Miller Electric Center, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

“When we walk in this thing every single day, it brings pride, it brings joy, it brings fulfillment,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said of the facility at the ceremony.

“I can’t wait to see our players this Friday and next Tuesday when they report [for training camp] to walk into this building. Some have already seen it, and just to see the smile on their face to have a beautiful practice field out here to host training camp and many other events, I’m just so excited for that.”

Included in the facility are two outdoor practice fields, one indoor field, a weight room, a locker room, and meeting rooms.

Fans will get a chance to see the new facility on Wednesday, July 26 when it’ll be open for the first of 13 open practices during training camp.

