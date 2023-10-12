Jaguars open DaVon Hamilton's 21-day practice window

The Jaguars may soon get a boost to their defense.

Jacksonville has designated defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Hamilton has been on IR since the start of the regular season with a back injury. A third-round pick in 2020, Hamilton was on the field for 53 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps last year. He recorded 56 total tackles with five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday that getting Hamilton back will be a “big boost” for the unit. But while Hamilton is getting back to practice, he may not be activated for another couple of weeks.

The Jaguars will host the division-rival Colts on Sunday. It’ll be Jacksonville’s first game stateside after playing in London for consecutive weeks.