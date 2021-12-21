Jaguars open as 2.5-point underdogs against New York Jets, per Tipico Sportsbook

After losing by two touchdowns to one of the worst teams in football, it’s hard to call any game a winnable one for the Jacksonville Jaguars at this point. However, Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium may be the last chance Jacksonville has to earn a victory. With a loss, this team could very well be heading for a second-straight first-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets haven’t had a good season but did almost pull off an upset this week against the Miami Dolphins. Still, they couldn’t hold on in a 31-24 loss and now sit at 3-11 on the season, just one game better than Jacksonville. Playing at home, the Jets opened as a 2.5-point favorite against the Jags, per Tipico Sportsbook.

Here’s the full betting information, including the money line and over/under.

Spread Moneyline Total Points Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5

-105 +105 O 41.5

-110 New York Jets -2.5

-115 -130 U 41.5 -110

This game will be a matchup between top quarterback selections. Jags’ passer Trevor Lawrence went first overall in the 2021 NFL draft, followed by Zach Wilson at second overall. Neither is having a very good season, but they’ll each have the chance to show off what they can do against struggling teams on Sunday.

The Jags are underdogs in this one, but not by a lot. A victory may not mean a lot, and it may actively hurt the Jags as they would have their choice between Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson with pick No. 1 as things stand right now. But the Jags are still looking for signs of progress, and Lawrence outshining Wilson en route to a win would certainly be a confidence builder for the team and quarterback moving forward.

With only three games left, Jacksonville will look to get back in the win column for the first time in more than a month this weekend.