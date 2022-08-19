Jaguars OLB Travon Walker says defensive chemistry will be key focus vs Steelers

The new-look 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars are a young squad that is oozing with talent on both sides of the ball. After being dealt a bad hand last season during Urban Meyer’s tumultuous tenure as head coach and a 2-15 record that reflected just how awful their situation was, the team is looking to put the past behind them to build on some foundational pieces their pitiful seasons have delivered them in recent drafts.

After taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, they looked to shore up their defense this time around, drafting outside linebacker Travon Walker in an effort to gain an immediate pass-rushing star this season. His run of dominance at Georgia is well documented, and with only a few weeks of professional practice under his belt, Walker is already taking on a leadership role on Jacksonville’s defense.

He spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice about what he hopes to achieve in the team’s third preseason game on Saturday. Asked how important it is to see significant time on the field in preseason, Walker told reporters that he hopes the defensive line and linebackers can start to mesh ahead of Week 1.

“[We are] just getting the chemistry down, especially amongst the front seven with some things that we do up front,” Walker explained. “I think its going to play a big part with the transition, especially going into the regular season.”

Week 1 is less than a month away and with just a few practices remaining at training camp, Walker has looked every bit the part of a first-overall pick so far in preseason. He notched his first sack against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame game and was in on a forced fumble last week against the Browns, so hopes are high that his run of dominance will continue against the Steelers on Saturday.

He isn’t quite ready to say he is personally ready for all the rigors of his rookie season, but Walker continued his comments by telling the media that he is looking to stay on an upward trajectory.

“I still have a lot of work to do,” Walker said, “and I’m just going to continue to grow from here.”

It is clear that defensive improvement will be a team effort, but for his part Walker is keeping his head down to make his adjustment to the NFL as seamless as possible. Expectations are high for the coveted prospect, but with the right mentality and pieces in place around him, he could prove to be just what Jacksonville needs to get their franchise back on a winning path.

