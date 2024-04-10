Jaguars, OLB Josh Allen agree to 5-year deal worth $150 million

The Jacksonville Jaguars tagged Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Allen this offseason to prevent him from hitting free agency, which also gave them more time to negotiate a long-term extension before the July deadline.

On Wednesday, they tore up the tag and will sign him to a lucrative contract instead. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jags and Allen have agreed to a five-year deal worth $150 million. It also comes with $88 million guaranteed.

This deal edges out Brian Burns’ with the Giants, who got $141 million for five years after being dealt to New York. Allen and Burns were among the nine players tagged by teams this offseason, and seven of them have now signed long-term deals.

Pro Bowl LB Josh Allen reached agreement on a five-year, $150 million contract that includes $88 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Allen had a Jaguars franchise-record 17.5 sacks last season. The deal was negotiated by @WME_Sports. pic.twitter.com/FMoLSeTSvJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024

After recording seven sacks in 2022, Allen erupted with a career-best 17.5 sacks last season to go along with 33 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for a loss. He established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

The Jaguars drafted him seventh overall in 2019 and after spending the last five years in Jacksonville, he’s in line to play the next five years in Duval, too.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire