Jaguars OLB Jordan Smith to miss full 2022 season with knee injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two injury scares to start this week on both sides of the ball. The first of those injuries were to second-year outside linebacker Jordan Smith, who had to be helped off the field.

On Tuesday, Jags coach Doug Pederson provided an update on the injury. According to him, Smith sustained a knee injury that will require surgery and will keep him out for the season.

Smith was entering his second season with the Jags after the team traded up last year in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take him with the 121st overall pick out of Alabama Birmingham. He spent a majority of the season inactive though he made the final 53-man roster, but did see the field for the Jags’ final two games against the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

During his rookie season, Smith only saw the field for 21 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps. Needless to say, he was undoubtedly looking forward to seeing the field more in 2022 with a year under his belt as were the fans.

Smith’s injury will make the depth at outside linebacker worth watching heading forward. There doesn’t appear to be a shortage of options to play on the edge behind starter Josh Allen, and probable starter Travon Walker as veteran Dawuane Smoot can help there alongside former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson. The Jags also picked up a versatile pass rusher in Arden Key in free agency and have many others who could potentially battle to be a part of the regular season rotation in Rashod Berry, Jamir Jones, and De’Shaan Dixon.