Jaguars’ OL and LB groups are the league’s priciest

Given the lack of success on the field in recent years, it would logically follow that Jacksonville’s books would be relatively clear of cap-draining deals. While that’s true for the most part, there are two particular units on the field where that is most definitely not the case: the offensive line and linebackers, which rank as the most expensive units in the NFL, according to a report from The Florida Times-Union’s John Reid.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that a large portion of Jacksonville’s cap is tied up in the offensive line, with center Brandon Linder and guard Andrew Norwell both on big, long-term deals. They are set to make $8 million and $9 million, respectively, though Linder could earn an extra $1 million in incentives.

Currently, the player set to be the most expensive on the line (and the entire roster) is tackle, Cam Robinson. With his rookie deal expiring after 2020 and no extension reached this offseason, Robinson will make $13.8 million in 2021. However, barring a huge season it’s unlikely Robinson will be drawing big money from the team beyond this year.

In total, Jacksonville’s linemen are set to make $53.4 million next season.

At linebacker, the Jaguars are arguably even more invested in the starting group. Both Myles Jack and Joe Schobert are highly paid players, with Jack’s base salary in 2021 sitting at $9.5 million while Schobert will make $7 million. In total, the base salaries for Jacksonville’s linebackers adds up to $33.8 million.

Though the offensive line hasn’t quite lived up to the money the team has invested in it, it remains a strength. Meanwhile, the linebacker group underperformed a bit in 2020 (though Jack was dominant to begin the season) but is expected to bounce back this year.

Jacksonville has quite a bit of money tied into these two areas, but if they are strengths this season, it will be worth it. That’s especially true for the offensive line, whose play will be crucial in the development of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And after all, it’s hard to argue with paying quality offensive linemen and a potentially dominant defensive player like Jack.