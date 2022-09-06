Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff: Our offense has the tools to be ‘pretty dangerous’

Brandon Scherff spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Washington where he earned five trips to the Pro Bowl, but he’s feeling pretty good about the squad he joined in free agency earlier this year.

During a press conference Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars right guard had high praise for his new teammates.

“I think we’re physical,” Scherff said of the Jaguars offensive line. “I think we’re going to be tough. I think we’ve got a heck of a quarterback behind us. We’re excited to block for him. Some great running backs, some great receivers, so if we can put it all together, I think we’ll be pretty dangerous.”

Scherff, 30, didn’t have much offensive stability during his first seven NFL seasons. Washington cycled through a long list of quarterbacks, including Taylor Heinicke, Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, and Kirk Cousins, among others. In Jacksonville, Scherff feels good about Trevor Lawrence’s future as the Jaguars quarterback.

“I’m saying he’s young, but he’s really confident, and he can move around the pocket,” Scherff said of Lawrence. “He can run, he can throw the ball, and he’s smart. When looks come, he kills it to the right look, so to be able to pick apart a defense like that at year two is pretty impressive, and he’s really confident.”

Scherff joined the Jaguars on a three-year, $49.5 million contract in March and was named one of five team captains, along with Lawrence, on Monday.

