The Jaguars' offense has talent and high expectations, but what might hold them back?

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2023 season with plenty of high expectations — especially on offense.

Still, as the team continues to build chemistry and fine-tune its skills in anticipation of the regular season, a question remains unanswered:

With a rookie right tackle, a new starting left tackle, a questionable left guard situation and depth injury concerns, how will the team's offensive line hold up?

Will quarterback Trevor Lawrence get adequate time to stand in the pocket and deliver throws and how might the team look from a rushing perspective?

How concerning is the Jaguars' offensive line situation?

When the smoke cleared after the Jaguars' playoff run in 2022 and the offseason came along, the team knew that there would be a bit of turnover. Specifically, Jacksonville understood that in all likelihood the team would be without its starting right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, who was — at the time — slated to be an unrestricted free agent.

Following his exit to join the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville turned its attention to 2021 second-round selection Walker Little, who battled with the incumbent Taylor for the starting gig last year. Then, another ball began to roll centered around left tackle Cam Robinson's impending suspension.

That suspension, which ended up being for four games to start the 2023 regular season, enabled the team to rely on another avenue to replace Taylor, selecting Anton Harrison with the 27th overall pick in this year's draft.

Since then, there have been numerous injuries or medical issues on the team's offensive line. A couple of weeks into training camp, Harrison injured his right shoulder which has been supported with a harness worn while playing.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (76) warms up Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the 14th training camp session.

After starting training camp as the team's swing tackle during Robinson's absence, Josh Wells was placed on season-ending injured reserve with an abductor injury. Meanwhile, rookie right guard Cooper Hodges, who has been listed as the team's backup right guard throughout camp, will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

Tyler Shatley, who started 14 games for Jacksonville last year including the playoffs in place of an injured Ben Bartch, battled through an incident of Afib this summer and has only just now returned from play, missing all three of the team's preseason games.

After starting the first five games of the season at left guard, Bartch has healed and hit the field again last week after starting camp on the team's active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Still, how well will he play this year?

Though the Jaguars said Little was held out of the team's final preseason game due to precautionary reasons with a groin injury, it remains to be seen how much that will impact him to start the season.

Jacksonville is slated to enter the regular season with eight offensive linemen on the active roster including Little, Shatley, Bartch, center Luke Fortner, Scherff, Harrison, Blake Hance and Cole Van Lanen.

Hance will operate as the team's swing tackle. Though he's started just eight games in his career, he will be an important player for Jacksonville this year, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday.

“He is one of the guys that's probably going to see some time this year and a player that has versatility in the offensive line. Obviously, those guys are valuable," he said.

Jaguars feel confident in offensive line despite turnover

While an outsider might feel there is reason to be concerned about the team's ability to field a competent, healthy, offensive line to start the season, the Jaguars themselves don't feel concerned about the group.

“I would say [OL Ben] Bartch played well in this last game and did some really nice things. [OL Tyler Shatley] Tyler was obviously a little different situation; I wouldn't say it was an injury situation but he's in a good place now and he's been cleared to go and get back in there," Pederson said when asked about the injuries on the offensive line.

Shatley is expected to be on the field, but it has not yet been announced if he or Bartch will get the starting nod in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff (68) looks on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the 14th training camp session.

"We know Anton has missed a little time but he's healthy and good. We feel really good about where our offensive line is health-wise going into the regular season. So yeah, no concerns there, we just keep grinding away."

To Pederson's point, while Harrison has dealt with a right shoulder issue, he suited up in both of the team's preseason games in which Lawrence took the field. He has looked fine through games and practices and still shows power even while being slightly limited.

Jacksonville will be relying on experience led by right guard Brandon Scherff, who is healthy after experiencing multiple injuries last season, including a groin injury that required offseason surgery. Little, while he has only started a handful of games for the team, has run with the first-team offense throughout training camp.

Ultimately, the Jaguars do not care what anyone thinks of their offensive line.

"We understand that people say things, whatever. We don’t care, we show up and we want to be the best thing," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said when asked about some of the coaches donning "31st ranked offensive line" shirts at practice. "We want to play our best for those three hours on Sunday. If somebody wants to say we’re the best line, the worst line, we don’t really care."

Ben Bartch becomes the biggest mystery

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Ben Bartch (78) hydrates Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the 14th training camp session.

Though it isn't official, Bartch is expected to enter the season as the team's starting left guard, barring injury.

Last season, Bartch dislocated his knee, which resulted in a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament). He missed most of the season last year but feels strong after returning to the field.

"We have a lot of really good people at their jobs and they were incredibly helpful. Without them, without [that] support system, I wouldn't have been able to do it. But, [it has been] a lot of hard work and [I'm] glad to be back," Bartch told the Times-Union Tuesday.

During camp, Bartch has had to work on re-doing everything fundamentally to come back strong.

"You're strengthing all the muscle groups again, you're getting back into setting with a new leg, you're getting back into running off the ball with a new leg," Bartch explained. "So, really [working on] the fundamentals and listening to [Jaguars offensive line coach] Phil [Rauscher], taking coaching and then making sure that you're working hard every day as well. I feel stronger. I feel better. It's awesome."

Bartch's first in-game action since last season came against the Miami Dolphins in the team's final preseason game of the year. Bartch played 25 snaps, 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps that game. His return back brought a few butterflies.

"If you're not a little nervous, you're not ready. Being on the field, during the anthem and just standing there and really taking it all in and being in the moment, it was like, 'we're back,'" Bartch said, "Always stuff to work on, but it was awesome [to be on the field], it was great."

