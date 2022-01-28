Jaguars go all offense in this 3-round mock from Draft Wire

It’s that time of year again. The NFL postseason is underway with championship weekend just two days away, but the Jags find themselves sitting at home as they have in all but one of the last 14 seasons. With not much to be excited about from the team’s league-worst 3-14 finish, we turn our attention to the offseason and, most notably, the 2022 NFL draft — in which the Jaguars have the first overall pick yet again.

This time, though, things aren’t as cut and dry as when the team took Trevor Lawrence at the top of last year’s draft. There are several valid options for Jacksonville and real debate to be had over the direction to go with the top pick (as well as the subsequent selections).

However, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling foresees the team approaching the draft with a clear strategy. More specifically, he has the team selecting all offensive players in the first three rounds to help build around Lawrence, which is clearly a priority, given the offense’s play this season.

Here’s how he sees Jacksonville’s first four picks going down.

No. 1 (Round 1) - Alabama OT Evan Neal

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

There’s not a clear-cut top prospect in this year’s draft, so need will be a significant factor for the Jags to consider here. Their primary focus should be the development and success of Trevor Lawrence, and that means upgrading the offensive line with a tackle prospect who is absolutely worthy of this spot.

Neal began his career at Alabama playing at the right tackle spot, but he moved to the left side this season without missing a beat. He’s one of the better offensive tackle prospects in recent years, and whether he projects to play on the left or right, the Jags could use help at both. Many expect one of the two elite edge-rushing prospects to go here, but Neal would be a safer pick and give Lawrence a franchise centerpiece to work with at tackle.

No. 33 (Round 2) - Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Easterling has five receivers going off the board in the first round, leaving the Jags with slim pickings to address one of the top positions of need. However, they get a good one in Dotson in this mock. Though he doesn’t have elite size at just 5-foot-11-inches and 184 pounds, he had a very productive college career at Penn State, totaling 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns over a four-year career. He’s coming off the best season yet, in which he netted 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns on 92 catches, and the Jags add a reliable playmaker here.

Story continues

No. 65 (Round 3) - Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Syndication: The Coloradoan

Jacksonville’s decision to wait until the fifth round to draft a tight end last season was controversial, to say the least, especially after the productive rookie season Pat Freiermuth had. Despite trading for Dan Arnold, who was productive this season, the position remains a need, and Easterling doesn’t have them making the same mistake again.

While Farrell is primarily a blocker, McBride will make his money in the passing game at the next level. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he totaled 1,121 yards on 90 catches, though he only found the end zone once. He has good size and would be a high upside selection at the top of the third round.

No. 70 (Round 3, from Carolina) - Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags have another third-round pick courtesy of the C.J. Henderson trade with the Panthers, and Easterling has them using it to double down on the offensive line. Salyer was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Bulldogs, but he also saw some action at both right and left guard. He likely projects as an interior player at the next level with some versatility, not dissimilar to current Jaguar Will Richardson Jr. This would be a solid pick here to shore up the depth along the line, which we had to see a lot of this year with injuries.

1

1