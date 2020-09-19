Jaguars odds noticeably shift after injuries to Titans players

If you’re looking to be a prospective better for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans game, the odds have now slightly gone in a different direction.

According to BetMGM, the Jaguars are now a 7.5-point underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Titans. It’s a change from earlier in the week where the Jaguars entered as 8.0-point underdogs. While the change is a slight one, a major injury on the Titans’ side may have possibly influenced the direction of the line.

Titans star wideout A.J Brown has been ruled out due to a bone bruise in his knee. Brown torched the Jags in his last matchup in 2019 going for four receptions, 135 receiving yards and a touchdown. Fellow wide receiver Corey Davis has also dealt with a nagging hamstring injury following the game against the Denver Broncos, but he has since practiced in full.

The money line has seen a decent change from +320 to +295, which is a pretty sizeable shift considering the teams involved. Clearly A.J. Brown’s absence could prove pivotal in the real world aspect of the game as he was a big factor in the Titans’ 42-20 victory from last season.