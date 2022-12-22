The Jaguars may go from the worst record in the NFL each of the last two seasons to hosting a playoff game this season.

In fact, after the news that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the rest of the season, the Jaguars are now the betting favorites to win the AFC South.

BetMGM currently lists the Jaguars as -145 favorites, the Titans at +115 and the Colts as extreme long shots at +15,000. The Texans are mathematically eliminated.

The Jaguars host the Titans in Week 18, and it’s likely that the winner of that game will win the division. Things can change in the next two weeks, but right now the Jaguars would likely be favored in that game. They’ve come a long way from where they were in the last two years.

Jaguars are now the betting favorites to win the AFC South originally appeared on Pro Football Talk