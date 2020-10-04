Jaguars now 2.5-point underdogs in latest odds update vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t gotten respect on the sportsbook lately but there has been a slight change that might influence the betting scene.

According to BetMGM, the Jaguars have seen a slight increase in their spread as they are now 2.5-point underdogs in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The shift represents a change from earlier in the week when the Jags opened as a 3.0-point favorite.

The Jaguars’ odds on the money line have also changed from +150 to +115, which is almost an even wager line.

A late week injury to Bengals starting running back Joe Mixon could be the reason for the change as he showed up on the Bengals’ injury report with a chest injury and is deemed questionable to play Sunday. Jacksonville will get Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Chark back after he missed last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a chest injury, which further helps the odds on the Jags side.