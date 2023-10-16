Jaguars not wearing throwback uniforms for ‘homecoming’ game vs. 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be wearing throwback uniforms during a home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Sunday, the scoreboards at EverBank Stadium teased the Week 10 “homecoming” game with retro logos for the 49ers and Jaguars.

Took this just as Trevor got rolled up on, but since he’s now standing up with trainers + walking around…. Do my eyes deceive me, or…. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/im9bLBAWbS — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 15, 2023

The promo had many excited about the idea that the Jaguars could be wearing uniforms or helmets from sometime before the team changed its logo to its current one in 2013. Paul Lukas of UniWatch reached out to the Jaguars to ask if that’s the case and was told it isn’t.

“Our 49ers game is also Legends Weekend, hence the retro logo,” a Jaguars spokesperson told Lukas. “We will not be wearing throwback uniforms for that game. We’ll be welcoming back alumni from the last 29 seasons.”

The Jaguars have made several uniform changes in their history, most recently dropping their two-toned helmets for their current look in 2018. With NFL teams eligible to change their uniform after five years, many fans have hoped Jacksonville would return to its uniform design from the 1990s and the majority of the 2000s.

At the very least, many fans hoped the Jaguars would take advantage of the NFL’s relaxed rules regarding alternate uniforms and helmets. But it would’ve been surprising if Jacksonville wore throwbacks during the 2023 season after not unveiling the look during the offseason like most other teams.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire