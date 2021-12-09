Jaguars nominate Shaquill Griffin for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who the team acquired in free agency this offseason from Seattle, has immediately become one of the most vocal leaders on the team. Though some questioned whether his three-year, $40 million contract was excessive for a player who played more of a No. 2 role with the Seahawks, his addition to the roster has been a bonus on and off the field.

He’s one of the team’s best defensive players, and his absence the last two games with a concussion has had a noticeable impact on the secondary. But he is apparently also making a significant impact in the places that fans don’t necessarily see, as he was the Jaguars’ 2021 nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees! Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. pic.twitter.com/itLM2jqLk2 — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2021

The Art Rooney Award is given annually to “an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.” It was created in 2014 in honor of late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney.

Just based on the way he speaks in press conferences, it is clear that Griffin is one of the team’s vocal leaders, which explains why he was named a captain in his first season with the team. He has also almost certainly played a role in the development of the rookie who plays on the opposite side of him in Tyson Campbell. After a rough start to the season, Campbell is playing much better recently and has shined in the No. 1 role while Griffin awaits clearance to return.

While defensive backs may have earned a reputation for trash talk, it’s an interesting change of pace to see Griffin nominated for a sportsmanship award. His fellow players in the league will vote on the winner of the award.