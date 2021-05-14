Jaguars to have no tryout players, including Tim Tebow

As veterans like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kelvin Benjamin attempt to resurrect their careers by participating in rookie minicamps on a tryout basis, one team currently considering bringing a veteran back to the league after nine years of not playing is having no tryout candidates at the 2021 rookie minicamp.

According to the Jaguars, they will have zero tryout participants at the first rookie minicamp of coach Urban Meyer’s NFL career. By rule, each team can have up to five this year.

The decision comes at a time when the Jaguars are poised to sign tight end Tim Tebow. Which raises an obvious question: Why not have him participate in the rookie minicamp?

It’s one thing to work out alone for coaches. It’s quite another to compete, even in the low-intensity (supposedly) environment of a minicamp.

Whether he’s at the rookie minicamp or not, it appears that the Jaguars have decided to add Tebow. Given the things Meyer has said about his former Florida pupil, it would be a surprise at this point if it doesn’t happen.

