Jaguars have no answer for Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on opening drive

The Kansas City Chiefs surged to the lead on their first drive in the AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at Arrowhead.

It was the combination of Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to which the Jaguars had no answer.

The great tight end caught 4 passes for 35 yards, including the TD reception that was good for 8 yards.

The 12-play, 83-yard drive took exactly 6 minutes.

In the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars in the regular season, Kelce had 6 catches for 81 yards and a TD.

Mahomes threw for 331 yards and 4 TDs in that 27-17 win.

