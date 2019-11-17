Jaguars' Nick Foles looks good early in return from injury

He's back: quarterback Nick Foles returned to the lineup on Sunday for the Jaguars. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ biggest offseason acquisition was quarterback Nick Foles, who agreed to a four-year contract at the start of free agency.

But in the first half of the first game of the season, Foles suffered a broken left collarbone at the tail end of a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. He needed surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

Foles was eligible to return this week, and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone wasted no time in announcing that he would be re-installed as the team’s starter this week, with Jacksonville on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

And Foles wasted little time in showing Marrone made a good decision.

Jacksonville got the ball to start the game and did have to punt, but its second possession began at their own 40. After two handoffs for 6 yards, Foles completed a pass to Dede Westbrook on third-and-4 for a 15 yard gain, then a 5-yard pass to Josh Oliver.

On second down from the Colts 34, Foles took a short drop, stepped back into the pocket, and found D.J. Chark over the middle. Chark caught the ball at the 21 then outran his defender for the touchdown.

Foles was 6-for-7 for 81 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter.

The AFC South, not surprisingly, was tightly bunched as Week 11 began: the division-leading Texans, at 6-3, are playing the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts are 5-4 after back-to-back losses, and while the Jaguars are currently last in the standings, they’re 4-5.

