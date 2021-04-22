Jaguars, NFL schedules to be released on May 12

Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t have to wait long after the draft to find out the order of the team’s schedule. In fact, it was announced that the date on which schedules will be released is on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time.

Get ready for the biggest season ever. The 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on May 12th. 📺: NFL Schedule Release '21 presented by Verizon on @NFLNetwork Wednesday, May 12th at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/PnhtS3V0dd — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2021

It’s been long known that the Jags would face off against the teams from the NFC West and AFC East divisions in 2021, but the league’s May 12 release date will provide Jags fans with the specific order of each opponent. The Jags also were placed in a matchup with the team in the AFC North who had the same corresponding ranking (fourth place) like them, which was the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lastly, the league added a 17th game to the schedules of all 32 teams as a result of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which added the fourth-place team from the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons, to the Jags’ schedule.

Each team will at least have one primetime game on their schedule by league rule. However, with the Jags set to draft Trevor Lawrence soon, some fans are holding out hopes for at least one more. The Jags will also have an early morning game if they travel to the United Kingdom, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing traveling restrictions, it’s unknown whether the Jags will be allowed to play at Wembley in 2021.