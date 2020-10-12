Jaguars make NFL history by losing three in row to winless teams

The Jaguars opened the season with an encouraging 27-20 victory over the Colts. They have lost four in a row since.

Adding insult to the losing streak, the last three losses have come against three teams that are a combined 4-10-1. Three of those four wins, obviously, came against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are the first time in NFL history to lose three consecutive games to previously winless teams, excluding season openers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Miami, Cincinnati and Houston entered games against Jacksonville without a win.

“We’re going to have to go out and get ourselves a win because it stinks,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “We’ve lost now four in a row. And the one thing about it is these guys work hard and they have got to learn to take advantage, and we have got to learn to win some of these games and learn to get this momentum back in our favor. And these are the things that we have to do to win and we’re not doing it right now.”

