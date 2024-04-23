Jaguars NFL draft prospect profiles: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

With the 2024 NFL draft quickly approaching, Jaguars Wire is breaking down top prospects at positions of need for Jacksonville via individual scouting profiles.

Following our analyses of cornerback Terrion Arnold, wide receiver Rome Odunze, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, wide receiver Malik Nabers, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and cornerback Nate Wiggins, we’ll next check out Nabers’ running mate in the Tigers’ passing attack, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

NFL Combine measurements and positional percentiles via MockDraftable. Scouting reports by Jaguars Wire.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) catches a pass for a touchdown over Mississippi Rebels defensive back Daijahn Anthony (3) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Height/weight: 6-foot-2 and 7/8-inch (77th percentile), 209 pounds (67th percentile)

Notable NFL Combine results: 32 and 3/4-inch arm length (72nd percentile), 79 and 5/8-inch wingspan (89th percentile), 4.33-second 40-yard dash (94th percentile), 1.5-second 10-yard split (88th percentile), 38 and 1/2-inch vertical jump (82nd percentile), 126-inch broad jump (79th percentile)

College stats (three seasons, 38 games): 127 receptions, 1,897 yards, 24 touchdowns

Scouting report: A consensus top 100 prospect in the class of 2021 from Walker (La.) High, Thomas appeared to lean toward LSU throughout most of his recruitment and ultimately signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day. He garnered 16 scholarship offers nationwide, per 247 Sports, including 10 from SEC programs.

Thomas started at wide receiver almost immediately for LSU and made 15 first-team appearances over his first two seasons, but operated as a tertiary option in the passing game at best in that stretch. It was in 2023, quarterback Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy-winning campaign, when Thomas truly took off.

Functioning as one of the Tigers’ two legitimate deep threats alongside Malik Nabers, Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per reception as a junior, compiling 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games, with almost 94% of his snaps at outside receiver, per Pro Football Focus.

Thomas’ average depth of target was nearly 14 yards, and he went seven-of-13 in contested catch situations (53.8%), winning with plus size and length and previously underrated athleticism. Thomas’ NFL combine runs and jumps validated the skill set he displayed on tape, raising his draft stock into the mid-first round.

His profile isn’t dissimilar from that of former Jaguars wide receiver draft pick, 2018 second-rounder DJ Chark, who was also from LSU. Thomas is slightly longer and heavier, however, allowing him to beat press coverage more frequently.

Thomas will need to strengthen his hands at the next level as he dropped 13 passes in three seasons including five in 2023. But while those situations can be frustrating, Thomas’ hands can be equally as impressive when he attacks the football in the air.

Should Jacksonville take Thomas in the upcoming draft, the Jaguars would receive a true X-receiver prospect who can beat cornerbacks on an island in different ways, with speed, vertical ability and physicality.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire