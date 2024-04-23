Jaguars NFL Draft prospect profiles: CB Nate Wiggins

With the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaching, Jaguars Wire is breaking down top prospects at positions of need for Jacksonville via individual scouting profiles.

Following our breakdowns of cornerback Terrion Arnold, wide receiver Rome Odunze, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, wide receiver Malik Nabers and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, our next prospect of focus is cornerback Nate Wiggins.

NFL Combine measurements and positional percentiles via MockDraftable. Scouting reports by Jaguars Wire.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height/weight: 6-foot-1 and 3/8-inch (88th percentile), 173 pounds (2nd percentile)

Notable NFL Combine results: 30 and 1/2-inch arm length (18th percentile), 74 and 1/4-inch wingspan (27th percentile), 4.28-second 40-yard dash (98th percentile), 1.59-second 10-yard split (26th percentile), 36-inch vertical jump (51st percentile), 127-inch broad jump (78th percentile)

College stats (three seasons, 34 games): 60 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, two pick-sixes, 24 passes defended, two forced fumbles

Scouting report: From Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake, Wiggins was one of the top-rated cornerback prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. Once committed to LSU, he flipped to Clemson days before the Early Signing Period and signed with the Tigers as a consensus four-star, top 125-ranked prospect.

Wiggins burned his redshirt in 2021 but operated primarily as a special teamer and reserve defensive back that year, before unlocking a starting position at outside cornerback for his final two seasons with Clemson.

In the role, Wiggins proved to be one of the most dominant cover corners and all-around athletes in the country, and he got better each year.

Wiggins allowed only 45.9% (50-of-109) of his targets in coverage to be caught during this time with Clemson, according to Pro Football Focus. That number was 43.9% in his most dominant season defensively, 2023, when he allowed a career-low 9.8 yards per reception.

Wiggins’ is a physical defensive back in coverage who can keep up with a receiver of any speed.

He can be handsy near the catch point which could lead to an uptick in pass interference calls in the NFL if he doesn’t clean up in that department, but in fairness, his willingness to jam receivers contest the football is positive, and it allowed him to routinely break up passes ar Clemson.

Wiggins matches footwork well in man coverage, crashes on underneath passes and rushing plays with exceptional explosiveness to close from off-man, and effectively takes away 1/3 of the field in Cover 3 given his proficient agility and intense deep speed.

While his wiry, underweight build might create concern regarding tackling and pressing receivers as he transitions to the pros, Wiggins’ top-end coverage prowess and athleticism will be hard for teams to pass up in the NFL draft. He was listed at 185 pounds on Clemson’s roster, either indicating he can add weight or done as a favor.

Wiggins would fit well in Jacksonville’s man-coverage-heavy scheme at outside cornerback and would make for a sensible pick at No. 17 overall.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire