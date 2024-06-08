Jaguars NFL Draft grades: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

The Jacksonville Jaguars shuffled plenty of pieces around in their secondary heading into this offseason but continued to need to add more talent. With the selection of Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones, Jacksonville snags some more young talent to add to their corner group.

Jones projects as a backup as the team’s second nickelback, with Tyson Campbell and Ronald Darby starting on the outsides. Jones will add valuable depth behind newly added veteran Darnell Savage and could see the field in more pass-heavy sets.

A speedster with plenty of burst and aggression, Jones is well-suited as a nickel corner at the next level. While he doesn’t quite have the skillset to play outside, he does have starter-level potential at the inside corner spot from day one despite his current status as a backup.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire