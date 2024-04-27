Jaguars NFL Draft grade: Maason Smith, DL, LSU 48th overall

The Jaguars continue to add young talent loaded with potential along their defensive front by adding LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith with the 48th overall selection.

Smith is a bit of a project who will be a rotational piece early on for a Jaguars defense loaded with young talent with the likes of Josh Allen and Arik Armstead anchoring the unit in Jacksonville.

With good length, excellent athleticism, and high levels of strength, Smith has everything you could want in a developmental talent at the position. Smith wasn’t able to pull it all together in college and struggled at times despite his immense talent. He will be a fun project that could ring as a positive investment in a few years.

Grade: D

