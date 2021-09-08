Jaguars name team captains for the 2021 season

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the seven players who will be serving as team captains for the 2021 NFL season. Defensive end Josh Allen, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker Myles Jack, receiver Marvin Jones Jr., safety Rayshawn Jenkins, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and center Brandon Linder all acquired the most votes from their peers and will be the players to lead the 2021 group into battle.

According to First Coast News’ Mia O’Brien, Lawrence was the third-highest vote-getter despite being only a rookie. Jack, meanwhile, received the most votes.

However, the most impressive tidbit here is the fact that Linder has now become a gold-star captain, the first in Jaguars franchise history. Gold-star captains are players who have been captains for more than four years. Now in his fifth year as captain, Linder will be the sole player in the group with a gold badge on his jersey.

Many of these selections aren’t particularly surprising, as even a new addition like Jones was a captain in Detroit previously. However, a pair of new acquisitions also became captains for the first time ever in Griffin and Jenkins.

Obviously, it’s also telling that Lawrence’s teammates voted him captain before he even takes the field in a non-exhibition setting. It’s clear he’s earned the respect of the locker room, and Jacksonville hopes it finally has a franchise quarterback moving forward.