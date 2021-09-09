Jaguars name rookie QB Trevor Lawrence a team captain

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars landed one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory when they spent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, and he’s clearly making an impact with both his play and leadership.

As he prepares for his first regular-season start in the NFL this weekend, Lawrence will do so as a team captain despite being just a rookie.

Watch the video above to see the creative way the Jaguars announced their captains this year.

