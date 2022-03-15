The Jaguars moves in free agency change the draft dynamics for the Lions at No. 2

For several weeks, the general consensus was that the Jacksonville Jaguars were poised to take an offensive lineman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. However, the recent moves the Jaguars have made are giving a strong indication that they’re looking in a different direction with the top pick, one that has a massive ripple effect on the Detroit Lions and the No. 2 pick.

First, Jacksonville used the franchise tag designation on starting left tackle Cam Robinson for the second consecutive season. While it’s just another one-year situation, it’s a considerable investment — some $16.5 million — for the 2022 campaign. Now the Jaguars have also reportedly agreed to sign one of the best available free agent offensive linemen in Brandon Scherff. Scherff, who has made the Pro Bowl in five of the last six seasons, had been the right guard for the Washington Commanders and represents another significant paycheck up front in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have two recent second-round picks, Walker Little (2021) and Juwan Taylor (2019), battling for the right tackle spot opposite Robinson. Scherff is a premium replacement for free agent A.J. Cann.

While it doesn’t eliminate the need at offensive tackle for the Jaguars, especially in the long-term, it does make it appear much more likely that Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke will use the No. 1 overall pick to help on defense. The likely target is Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who has been the consensus projection for the Lions at No. 2 overall.

If the Jaguars do take Hutchinson, Detroit isn’t in the market for one of the top offensive tackles. That would leave a choice between Georgia DE Travon Walker, Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton or perhaps a quarterback like Malik Willis from Liberty at No. 2 for the Lions.

With a new regime and a young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who needs all the help he can get, the Jaguars could still take an offensive tackle at No. 1 overall. Evan Neal from Alabama and North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu should still both be in play for the top spot. Based on the Jaguars’ actions, it does seem less likely they use the top pick on an offensive tackle, however.