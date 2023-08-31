Jaguars move rookie OL Cooper Hodges to injured reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive lineman Cooper Hodges will miss at least four games after getting moved to the injured reserve Thursday.

Hodges, 23, suffered a patella injury in the Jaguars’ second preseason game and has been sidelined during his recovery. If the team put the rookie on the injured reserve prior to Wednesday, it would’ve ended his 2023 season. Instead, the lineman is now eligible to return any time after Jacksonville’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to the injury, Hodges was impressing in training camp with offensive coordinator Press Taylor praising the rookie for the physicality and energy he brought to the practice field. After a strong preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys, Hodges told reporters that it proved to him that “definitely belongs here.”

The decision to put Hodges on the injured reserve opened room on the roster for veteran lineman Blake Hance to return to the Jaguars. After swapping in Hance for Hodges, Jacksonville still has eight offensive linemen on the active roster.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire