Jaguars move 6th round pick Gregory Junior to active roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars moved cornerback Gregory Junior to the active roster on Sunday after he spent the first 15 weeks of the season on the practice squad.

Junior was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming the first player ever from Ouachita Baptist University to be drafted. In preseason, he recorded 12 tackles, but was waived at the end of August and added to the practice squad.

The Jaguars have got stellar play this season out of cornerback Tyson Campbell and mostly reliable performances from Darious Williams. The rest of the position group has struggled, though.

Jacksonville is still without Shaquill Griffin, who landed on injured reserve earlier this season with a back injury. The other cornerbacks on the active roster are veterans Tre Herndon, Tevaughn Campbell, and Chris Claybrooks, as well as seventh-round rookie Montaric “Buster” Brown.

The Jaguars waived safety Tyree Gillespie to make room for Junior on the roster.

