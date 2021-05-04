Jaguars move up to 26th in CBS Sports’ post-draft power rankings

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
The 2021 NFL draft is in the books, and the Jacksonville Jaguars officially invested the first overall pick in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. With a franchise quarterback in tow, Jacksonville is expected to improve from their 1-15 finish that landed it pick No. 1 in the first place.

It makes sense that the Jags are on the rise in the post-draft NFL power rankings from CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. The team previously ranked at the very bottom of Prisco’s rankings, but following the draft, it moved up six spots to No. 26. The Jaguars’ divisional rival Houston replaced them in the 32nd spot.

Here’s Prisco’s justification for the rise.

They have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, which means they won’t be this low for too long. Urban Meyer will have this team moving up quickly.

Understandably, Prisco thinks this is a team on the rise. With offseason additions like free-agent receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and running back Travis Etienne, Lawrence’s college teammate and selection at pick No. 25, the Jags could have an above-average offense in 2021.

The unit wasn’t terrible in 2020 despite a revolving door at the quarterback position, and a pair of rookies in Laviska Shenault Jr. and James Robinson had standout seasons. With Lawrence under center now and coach Urban Meyer calling the shots, there should be a lot more stability.

Though some of Jacksonville’s picks after the first round may have been made with the future in mind rather than immediate impact (such as Stanford tackle Walker Little), they also landed players later in the draft like Syracuse safety Andre Cisco and USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele who could see significant reps in Year 1. Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell, the team’s fifth-round pick, will likely play a lot, as well, though that’s mostly due to necessity.

Though 2021 may be a bit of a bridge year, things are certainly looking up in Duval. Now that the franchise finally has its centerpiece, the horizon is brighter than it’s ever been before.

