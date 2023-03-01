Jaguars mock draft tracker: Tight ends still leading the way

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the Jacksonville Jaguars still haven’t locked down tight end Evan Engram.

That’s more a matter of when, not if, but experts still largely expect the Jaguars to target a tight end in April.

Perhaps that’ll change when the Jaguars make their retention of Engram official. For now, our survey of 37 mock drafts from the last 10 days are leaning toward the tight end position with cornerbacks, safeties, linemen, and pass rushers sprinkled in.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (13.5%)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Mocks: Bucky Brooks (NFL Network), Garrett Powell (CBS Sports), Nate Davis (USA Today), Kyle Meinke (M Live), Dave Zangaro (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Via Brooks:

With or without Evan Engram on the roster, the Jaguars could opt for another playmaking tight end to help Trevor Lawrence take another big step in his development.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida (10.8%)

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mocks: Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com), Seth Trachtman (Yardbarker), Reuben Frank (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Via Smith:

The Jaguars could have their pick of the tight ends, and indeed we gave them Michael Mayer in each of our first two mocks. But the Jaguars also have guard Ben Bartch coming back from a knee injury and could use a high-end interior blocker to pair with Brandon Scherff and help create lanes for Travis Etienne.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.1%)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mocks: Luke Easterling (Bucs Wire), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus)

Via Sikkema:

With Evan Engram potentially out of Jacksonville following a career year, the Jaguars would love to add a reliable player like Mayer to continue emphasizing the tight end passing game as quarterback Trevor Lawrence ascends in Doug Pederson’s offense.

Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.1%)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mocks: Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network), Charles McDonald (Yahoo Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

Story continues

Via McDonald:

Bresee’s stock seems to be all over the place, but he’s a good fit for what the Jaguars can continue to add on defense, especially if they’re really serious about Travon Walker being strictly an edge rusher.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama (8.1%)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mocks: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network), Phil Perry (NBC Sports Boston)

Via Trapasso:

Branch is everywhere in the secondary, a classic playmaker who can man any position on the back end. He’s what the Jaguars need on defense.

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (8.1%)

Jake Crandall – USA TODAY Sports

Mocks: Matt Urben (Falcons Wire), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Arif Hasan (Pro Football Network)

Via Hasan:

The Jacksonville Jaguars missed out on the cornerback run, but they can still help their secondary with safety Antonio Johnson. A large safety with length and power, Johnson is best suited for the box but has succeeded deep and in man coverage as a slot defender.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire