Jaguars mock draft tracker: Alabama’s Brian Branch favored for 24th pick

It’s finally draft day and, unlike the last two years, there are a ton of directions the Jacksonville Jaguars could go with their first pick.

Two years ago, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a no-brainer with the No. 1 overall pick and last year there were only a handful of players who had much of a shot of being the top pick. This time around, the Jaguars are sitting back at 24th overall without many glaring needs on the roster and experts have widely varying opinions on who is headed to Jacksonville.

In a survey of 67 mock drafts published since Monday — most of which were written prior to news of Cam Robinson’s impending suspension — 19 different players were projected to the Jaguars with the No. 24 pick.

Here are the five players who were most often paired with the Jaguars in those mocks:

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama - 22.4%

Mocks: Eric Edholm (NFL.com), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Jarrett Bailey (Bears Wire), Adam Hermann (NBC Sports Philadelphia), Joel Klatt (FOX Sports), Danny Kelly (The Ringer), Brentley Weissman (The Draft Network), Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Brad Spielberger (PFF), Tyler Furness (Vikings Wire), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com), DraftTek, Mark Craig (Minneapolis Star Tribune), Nick Suss (Nashville Tennesseean)

Analysis: The Jaguars have a pair of outside cornerbacks in Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams, as well as a safety duo in Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins. What they don’t have is much depth at corner or much of a reliable option in the slot.

In Branch, the Jaguars would get a roving defensive back who could patrol the middle of the field and make big plays in both the pass and run game.

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa - 11.9%

Mocks: Todd McShay (ESPN), Kevin Fielder (Vikings Wire), Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network), Cory Kinnan (Browns Wire), Karen Guregian (Boston Herald), Chris Schubert (The Draft Network), Joseph Acosta (SB Nation), Josh Friedman (Cherry Hill Courier)

Analysis: Jaguars coach Doug Pederson called improving the team’s pass rush “vital.” In Van Ness, Jacksonville would get a raw talent with the size and athleticism to rush off the edge as an outside linebacker or put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end.

The question about Van Ness is less about his fit in the Jaguars defense and more if there’s much of a chance of him being available in the final third of the first round.

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland - 9.0%

Mocks: Matt Miller (ESPN), Peter Schrager (NFL.com), Trevor Sikkema (PFF), Rob Rang (FOX Sports), Seth Trachtman (Yardbarker), Jimmy Kempski (PhillyVoice)

Analysis: If you were to build a prospect that fits the mold Trent Baalke typically looks for in a cornerback, that player would likely come out looking like Banks.

At 6’0, 197 pounds with 31 3/8-inch arms, 4.35 speed, and a 42-inch vertical, Banks checks all the boxes.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida - 7.5%

Mocks: Charles Davis (NFL.com), Charles McDonald (Yahoo Sports), Jason La Canfora (Washington Post), Matt Anderson (Vikings Wire), Mike Mulhern (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Analysis: While the departure of Jawaan Taylor and suspension of Cam Robinson are capturing attention (for good reason), it’s the left guard spot that was the most concerning for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.

Ben Bartch has underwhelmed and Tyler Shatley has provided excellent depth in his career, but hasn’t proven himself starter quality. By adding Torrence, the Jaguars offensive line would take a huge step forward.

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia - 6.0%

Mocks: Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Jess Root (Cards Wire), Ryan Fowler (The Draft Network), Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network)

Analysis: Like Van Ness, Smith is only paired with the Jaguars a handful of times because most believe the Georgia pass rusher will be off the board long before the 24th pick.

If he’s not, the Jaguars could add an explosive player off the edge who has 4.39 speed and is also surprisingly stout against the run given his 238-pound frame.

