Jaguars mock draft database: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid is early favorite

What’s better than a mock draft? How about more than 40 of them?

To get a better idea of what the Jacksonville Jaguars will do with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jaguars Wire is compiling mocks from across the Internet for a weekly update on who experts think is going to wind up in Jacksonville.

With just over two months left until draft day, cornerbacks and tight ends are dominating the Jaguars picks.

Out of the 43 mock drafts surveyed this week, here are the leading candidates to be the Jaguars’ first-round selection:

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (18.6%)

Mocks: Nate Davis (USA Today), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated), Lance Zierlein (NFL Network), Garrett Podell (CBS Sports), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus), Dave Zangaro (NBC Sports Philadelphia), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown)

Via Zierlein:

Quite frankly, I’m not sure Kincaid makes it to this spot. But if he does, Trevor Lawrence will get a playmaker from the slot with ridiculously sticky hands.

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (9.3%)

Mocks: Chad Reuter (NFL Network), Patrick Conn (College Sports Wire), Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Via Reuter:

Smith’s a tough-minded corner who does not back down from SEC receivers and makes plays on the ball, which is the type of defender the Jaguars need opposite Tyson Campbell.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.0%)

Mocks: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), Kyle Dvorchak (NBC Sports EDGE)

Via Fornelli:

Not the most pressing need for Jacksonville, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them go corner instead of safety. If the Jaguars go with Branch, they’ll be getting a safety who has shown to be more comfortable as a defender in the box but has improved his ability to cover out of the slot.

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.0%)

Mocks: Eric Edholm (NFL Network), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Zack Pearson (247 Sports)

Via Edholm:

Jacksonville could use more help defensively, but adding a king-sized blocker and receiver for Trevor Lawrence makes a ton of sense. Washington reminds me of longtime Jaguar Marcedes Lewis.

Story continues

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.0%)

Mocks: Cory Kinnan (Browns Wire), Eddie Brown (San Diego Union-Tribune), Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network)

Via Brown:

The Jaguars’ defense has had its moments this season, but is still short a few pieces. As a red-shirt sophomore, Ringo’s size/speed combination is still developing, but the former five-star recruit will compete to be the first cornerback selected solely based on his talent and potential.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.0%)

Mocks: Cynthia Frelund (NFL Network), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Kent Platte (Pro Football Network)

Via Wilson:

Musgrave was getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile, and while he didn’t have a great week, it was certainly easy to see why teams like him. He missed most of ’22 with an injury but he’s well built, long, and has the athleticism to consistently separate from both safeties and linebackers. His blocking is a work in progress but he’ll be a contributor in the passing game from Day 1.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (7.0%)

Mocks: Luke Easterling (Draft Wire), Brianna Dix (Buccaneers.com), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

Via Easterling:

There are bigger needs on defense, but even if Evan Engram re-signs, giving Trevor Lawrence another weapon for the passing game wouldn’t hurt. In addition to his receiving ability, Mayer’s blocking prowess would also bring an element to the offense it doesn’t currently have in Engram.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire