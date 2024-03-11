Jaguars, Mitch Morse agree to two-year contract

Veteran center Mitch Morse wasn't out of work for long after the Bills cut him last week.

The Jaguars and Morse have agreed on a two-year contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Morse is a team captain who started all 17 games for the Bills last season, but they cut him because they're in rough salary cap shape. The Jaguars will still be under the 2024 salary cap even after their recent moves, which include both Morse and the trade for Mac Jones that will become official on Wednesday.

Last year Luke Fortner started all 17 games at center for the Jaguars. Morse will likely be the starter now, with Fortner either backing him up or moving to guard, where he played for most of his college career.