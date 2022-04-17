Jaguars met virtually with North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko

The Jacksonville Jaguars may seem set at the left and right tackle positions in 2022 after franchise-tagging Cam Robinson and drafting Walker Little in the second round next season. But Robinson may elect to not re-sign with the franchise next offseason after they franchise-tagged him twice.

Because of the uncertainty beyond 2022, the Jaguars hosted North Dakota offensive tackle Matt Waletzko on a virtual visit, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko had a Top 30 visit with the #Broncos. He's met virtually with the #Buccaneers, #Texans, #Bears, #Cardinals and #Jaguars, to name a few. Teams are highly intrigued by Waletzko's 36 inch arms and overall athletic ability (5.03 in the 40 & 7.26 3C). — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 15, 2022

Besides Jacksonville, Waletzko has met with the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and Arizona Cardinals. Teams are impressed with his 36-inch arms, and he ran a 5.03 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He comes out of North Dakota as a three-year starter where he started as a left tackle in all 28 games. Waletzko has especially shined in his last two seasons according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him grades of 80.7 and 78.3 in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The Broncos held a top-30 visit with him, but Waletzko will probably be taken in the later rounds. He’s a name to watch if Jacksonville especially, as they have seven picks in Rounds 5-6.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.