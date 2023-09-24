Jaguars a mess in every facet of 37-17 loss to Texans in Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-2 after a calamitous 37-17 loss at home to the previously winless Houston Texans in Week 3.

It was a loss for the Jaguars that was riddled with errors committed by every unit. The offense turned the ball over twice and struggled with drops, the defense blew coverages in key moments, and the special teams were on the wrong side of two game-changing moments.

What should’ve been a bounce-back game for the Jaguars against a lesser team has instead left the team in need of some soul searching.

Here’s how it all went down in the Jaguars’

Jaguars MVP of the game: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

While much of the Jaguars offense continued to be stuck in neutral, Etienne did everything he could to will it into a functional unit. The third-year running back fought tooth and nail for 88 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards on the day.

Texans MVP of the game: WR Tank Dell

The Texans opened the game with a three and out, but still got the first points of the game after C.J. Stroud found fellow rookie Tank Dell for 46 yards on their second possession. The diminutive receiver continued to be the player Stroud looked to when he needed a play most. That included a third down play in the fourth quarter that turned into a 68-yard touchdown for Dell. He finished the day with five receptions for 145 yards.

Jaguars play of the game: Trevor Lawrence hits Christian Kirk for 26-yard TD

The Jaguars showed signs of life early in the fourth quarter when Trevor Lawrence marched the offense down the field on a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk. That momentum didn’t last long, though.

It was over when ... Tank Dell torched the Jaguars for 68 yards

CJ ➡️ TANK ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/t0TLxy1Cru — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

The good vibes from the aforementioned Kirk touchdown were immediately wiped out when Dell ran wide open for a touchdown less than two minutes later.

Stat that says it all: 20-point swing on special teams

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

The Jaguars settled for a 48-yard field goal on their opening possession, but Brandon McManus missed it wide right. Two drives later an even bigger disaster happened when a 51-yard try for McManus was blocked by the Texans’ Will Anderson Jr., setting up Houston with a short field.

Instead of six points off those two kicks, the Jaguars afforded the Texans great field position.

Later in the game, Jacksonville’s special teams screwed up again when it allowed fullback Andrew Beck to break free for an 85-yard kickoff return.

What's next?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s off to London for the 1-2 Jaguars where they’ll first face the 2-1 Atlanta Falcons in a “home” game at Wembley Stadium with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. The Falcons fell from the ranks of the undefeated teams Sunday when their offense couldn’t get out of neutral in a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire