Jaguars' 'mercenary for hire' Malik Jackson loves to get booed

Malik Jackson describes himself as a “mercenary for hire.”

Football is his business, and it was booming after he starred on the Denver Broncos‘ title team in the 2015 season. (You may remember him in Super Bowl 50 for scoring off Cam Newton’s first-half fumble) He cashed in last year in free agency, signing a six-year deal valued at $90 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spoke to Yahoo Sports on how his business-minded mentality works with his new team. His matter-of-fact manner also carries over when he’s on the sideline and opposing fans want to give him an earful. As he explains in the Yahoo Sports video, he gives it right back. Ask some fans in Indy.

