Jaguars, Mayor Donna Deegan to host stadium ‘community huddles’

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping and Jacksonville lead negotiator Mike Weinstein will present information about the “Stadium of the Future” deal between the city and the Jaguars to residents at five “community huddle” events in the coming weeks, per Florida Politics.

The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars agreed to the framework of a deal on renovations to EverBank Stadium earlier this week. Both sides will unveil the contract’s details at the next city council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

“We have reached an agreement on the framework of a deal,” Deegan said in a Wednesday statement. “The negotiating team is currently putting the final details on paper, and we will release that information as soon as it is available.”

The renovation proposal, including shading for every seat, expanded concourses, extra escalators and elevators, and upgraded HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems, has previously been projected to cost $1.4 billion, reportedly split unevenly between the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have also pitched a sports and entertainment district around the Jacksonville Shipyards to accompany renovations, a bill team owner Shad Khan reportedly would primarily handle to even out the total costs of the projects. Construction has begun on a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences on the land.

Find the schedule for Jacksonville’s community huddles below.

Mandarin High School

4831 Greenland Rd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32258

May 15, 6-8 p.m. ET

Legends Center

5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville, Fla., 32208

May 16, 6-8 p.m. ET

Fletcher High School

700 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach, Fla., 32266

May 20, 6-8 p.m. ET

Sandalwood High School

2750 John Promenade Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32246

May 29, 6-8 p.m. ET

Westside High School

5530 Firestone Rd., Jacksonville, Fla, 32244

May 30, 6-8 p.m. ET

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire