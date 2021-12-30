Jaguars are massive underdogs against the New England Patriots in Week 17, per Tipico Sportsbook

Many Jacksonville Jaguars fans would probably like for the 2021 season to be over, but the team has two more contests before it can close the chapter on a disastrous campaign. There were some cautiously optimistic expectations heading into the season with a hyped rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but the Urban Meyer experiment failed miserably, as the coach was fired 13 games into his first season.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell is guiding the team down the stretch, but the change hasn’t made much of a difference as the Jags have lost to two teams that were eliminated from playoff contention since ousting Meyer.

This week’s game likely won’t go much better for the Jaguars, as they travel to Foxboro to take on one of the conference’s better teams in the New England Patriots. Lawrence will face off against fellow rookie Mac Jones, who has been inarguably the most effective of the rookie passers this season.

No one is giving Jacksonville much of a chance in this one, and that includes Tipico Sportsbook, which lists the Patriots as a 14.5-point favorite on Sunday, the largest spread in Week 17. Here’s the full betting information, including the money line and over/under.

The Jags are currently in position to pick first overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and they’ve already locked up a top-two pick regardless of what happens in the final two games. However, with those games coming against likely playoff teams, the team seems to be headed for another top pick this year.

Though it may not be in their best interest in the long run, Jacksonville will look to finish 3-1 against the AFC East with wins over three teams currently in the playoff field.