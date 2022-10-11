Jaguars’ Marvin Jones reacts to his NFL record being broken by Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce posted a truly unique stat line Monday night when he caught four touchdown passes, but recorded only 25 receiving yards.

It was a performance unlike any in NFL history as no player with four touchdown grabs in a game has ever finished with that a receiving total that low. The only other player who has caught four touchdown passes in an NFL game and even finished with less than 100 yards is current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who had 97 yards in a 2019 touchdown-spree while he was with the Detroit Lions.

On Monday night, Jones was already jokingly trying to figure out how he could get his obscure NFL record back from Kelce.

Me tryna figure out how to score 4 tds with 24 yards… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UDCzDjAqLO — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) October 11, 2022

Jones, 32, is the only active player in the NFL who has finished two career games with at least four touchdown receptions. His first time accomplishing the feat came in 2013 while he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones finished with 122 yards in that performance.

The only other players in NFL history who have caught at least four touchdowns in a game on two separate occasions are Jerry Rice, Bob Shaw, and Sterling Sharpe.

Since joining the Jaguars in the 2021 offseason, Jones has five touchdowns.

