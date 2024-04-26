Jaguars take LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas at No. 23

The Jaguars haver drafted another weapon for Trevor Lawrence.

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Jacksonville has selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is the fourth receiver off the board, after Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. It's a good receiver class, and the Jaguars think they got a player who can contribute to their offense right away.

The 23rd pick was from the Browns to the Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade, then traded from the Texans to the Vikings earlier this offseason, and finally traded from the Vikings to the Jaguars when Minnesota moved up earlier tonight. Pick 23 settles in with Thomas in Jacksonville.