Jaguars lose to the Titans, 37-19: Here are the reactions from Twitter

In a scene that has been all too familiar, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another game.

For the 20th consecutive time, the Jaguars added one to the loss column, and their AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans are the cause of it. While the Jaguars played tough for all four quarters, it wouldn’t be enough to win as they fell to the Titans at home by the score of 37-19. The loss brings the Cardiac Cats to 0-5 on the season with another tough opponent in the Miami Dolphins coming up in Week 6. The game will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Jaguars’ usual yearly trip across the pond.

With the Jaguars coming off of one of the most tumultuous media weeks in franchise history due to head coach Urban Meyer’s actions at an Ohio bar, the loss against a bitter rival only made things worse amongst the Duval faithful.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the loss against the Titans:

Trevor says it was a great route by Laviska on first-and-goal… and then on third-and-goal.. “Four inches away. Yeah.. it’s tough” P.S. he tells me he feels comfortable with QB sneaks 🌚#Jaguars | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/LFk09mCnZ5 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 10, 2021

Trevor Lawrence says “everyone is all in.” pic.twitter.com/UrTXdMUYZP — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 10, 2021

The Jaguars lost their 20th consecutive game 😅 They haven’t won a game in 392 DAYS pic.twitter.com/VcLTAUudl0 — Overtime (@overtime) October 10, 2021

The Jags ran for 200 yards and lost. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 10, 2021

Jaguars are now 0-20 since tweeting this. pic.twitter.com/IXT5Tu4cUS — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) October 10, 2021

Not good. They're bringing out the car for center Brandon Linder. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 10, 2021

4th and goal from the 1 and the Jaguars run Carlos Hyde for a loss of 14 yards. Offensive innovation. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 10, 2021

The Jags don’t get breaks, but they must also be the worst coached team in the league. That was pathetic. — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) October 10, 2021

Carlos Hyde getting the ball on 4th-and-goal at a critical juncture in the game is yet another fireable offense, Urban Meyer. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) October 10, 2021

Technically, the Jaguars are only the second team to accomplish this feat. The Cardinals in 1944 were merged with the Steelers so their losses don't count. So it's 1976-77 Bucs and 2020-21 Jags, and that's it. https://t.co/AyQbSASgXc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 10, 2021

You know who should be the featured player for the Jags EVERY SINGLE WEEK? James Robinson. The simple fact that this guy seems like an afterthought on a franchise historically BUILT ON RUNNING THE BALL is an UTTER TRAVESTY. 18 carries 149yds 8.3 YPC. WHY doesnt he have 30 a game? — Uche Nwaneri(The Observant Lineman)♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) October 10, 2021

The #Jaguars coaching staff should feel bad. Not only for the recent off the field events, but for not knowing how to call plays. Say what you want for offense, but between the 1 yard-lines you can be as smart as you want. When you are inside the 1, you show how tough you are. — Kevin Tata (@flashtata) October 10, 2021

Get this…. After the first half, James Robinson only had 6 CARRIES in the ENTIRE second half. 6 CARRIES!!!!!

That is horrible coaching and horrible play calling @Jaguars — Andrew Shaw (@YourGuyAndy) October 10, 2021