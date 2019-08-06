Jaguars lose LB James Onwualu for season

The first Jaguars depth chart of the summer lists James Onwualu as a co-starter at strong-side linebacker with Leon Jacobs, but Jacobs is the only one who will be continuing his bid for a starting job.

Onwualu suffered a non-contact knee injury in Monday’s joint practice with the Ravens and head coach Doug Marrone said on Tuesday that Onwualu won’t return to the lineup this season.

“It’s tough. He has worked his butt off and worked real hard,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “I saw him [Monday] afterward. It’s just a tough situation. You thank the player for everything he put in, but you kind of know what the road looks like ahead.”

Onwualu is the second Jaguars linebacker to go down with an injury recently. Rookie Quincy Williams is expected to miss more than a month with a knee injury of his own.

Onwualu landed with the Jags as a waiver claim in April. He had two tackles and a forced fumble in five games with the 49ers last season.