Jaguars lose to the Cardinals, 31-19: Here’s how Twitter reacted

For the 19th consecutive week, the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves on the wrong side of the win-loss column Sunday as they fell to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 31-19 at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars were going into the game as heavy underdogs as they were a 7.5-point underdog according to Tipico Sportsbook, so expectations were incredibly low going into this matchup against one of the NFL’s top offenses. The game was another ugly start from the offense, however, there were some moments such as a 68-yard missed field-goal return touchdown by Jamal Agnew that gave the fanbase hope for the Jags’ first win on the season.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars could not maintain that momentum, though, as the Cardinals would score 21 unanswered points to close out the game and hand the Jaguars another loss. The Cardiac Cats moved to 0-3 as a result, and now have a short amount of time to get prepared for Cincinnati, who they will play during “Thursday Night Football.”

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Trevor Lawrence has had some not-so-good moments through the first three weeks but you've got to give the kid some help. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 26, 2021

Trevor Lawrence has now thrown 2+ INT in each of his first 3 games. He leads the NFL with 7. pic.twitter.com/3I13nF7EDG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

Trevor Lawrence INT, but it wasn't his fault. WR dropped it in side the 10.pic.twitter.com/UAi4WTBoUA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2021

Marvin Jones Jr. just joined some elite company.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Kzyne5GlOj — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 26, 2021

Jamal Agnew ties the record for longest TD in NFL History (109 yards) – Jamal Agnew missed FG return (Sunday)

– Antonio Cromartie missed FG return (2007)

– Cordarrelle Patterson kickoff return (2013) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is the 5th QB since the 1970 merger with multiple interceptions in his first 3 games. The others: Blake Bortles (2014), Peyton Manning (1998), Troy Aikman (1989), Jim Zorn (1976). Per ESPN Stats & Info. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 26, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is the first QB to throw 7+ INT in his first 3 career games since Deshone Kizer (2017). Kizer was the QB on the 0-16 Browns. pic.twitter.com/y3MEoY4iye — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

How the hell did this happen? #Jaguars had a 19-10 lead with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter and now trail 31-19 with 6:49 left. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) September 26, 2021

109 yard return TD

James Robinson over 120 all purpose yards

Average 5.5 yards/rush

Hold Arizona to 1-9 on 3rd down

D Hopkins 3 catches 29 yards

Hold Arizona to 3 yards/rush

Kyler has 0 passing TD’s AND YOU STILL LOSE⁉️ — Denny Thompson (@denny_thompson) September 26, 2021

Jaguars with FOUR turnovers today. All from Lawrence (two INTs, two fumbles). Two weren't his fault, but that is how bad teams lose — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 26, 2021

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on the Pick 6 on a flea flicker: “it’s gonna be a hard one to get out of my mind.” Ditto — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) September 26, 2021

The Jags are incapable of playing good football for four quarters at the moment… They have now lost 18 in a row and look like a franchise and a team in the last half hour that resembles one of the longest losing streak in NFL history. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 26, 2021

Jags just don’t have enough good players. It’s that simple. Anytime you have guys like Claybrooks and Farrell playing critical downs for you, you’re in bad shape — Tony Cabrera-Steele (@_TonyCabrera) September 26, 2021

According to RedZone the only rookie QBs in NFL history to throw two or more INTs in each of his first three games Weeks 1 to 3 are

Troy Aikman

Peyton Manning

Trevor Lawrence — ‘No Gimmicks Needed’ Stevie the Samurai (@IrishJaguar) September 26, 2021