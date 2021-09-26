Jaguars lose to the Cardinals, 31-19: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Robert Ricks
·4 min read
In this article:
For the 19th consecutive week, the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves on the wrong side of the win-loss column Sunday as they fell to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 31-19 at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars were going into the game as heavy underdogs as they were a 7.5-point underdog according to Tipico Sportsbook, so expectations were incredibly low going into this matchup against one of the NFL’s top offenses. The game was another ugly start from the offense, however, there were some moments such as a 68-yard missed field-goal return touchdown by Jamal Agnew that gave the fanbase hope for the Jags’ first win on the season.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars could not maintain that momentum, though, as the Cardinals would score 21 unanswered points to close out the game and hand the Jaguars another loss. The Cardiac Cats moved to 0-3 as a result, and now have a short amount of time to get prepared for Cincinnati, who they will play during “Thursday Night Football.”

Here is how Twitter reacted:

