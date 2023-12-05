Jaguars lose by 40 to Trinity Valley

Dec. 5—ATHENS — Six players scored in double figures for Trinity Valley Community College Saturday when the Cardinals breezed to a 104-64 romp over visiting Jacksonville College.

TVCC improved to 9-3, 2-0, while JC's record dropped to 3-6, 0-2.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 19 times, compared to the Cardinals' five miscues.

TVCC shot 52.3% (46-88) from the field while holding JC to 38.8% (26-67).

FredTravious Benjamin scored 15 points, to compliment his five rebounds and four assists for the Jags.

Anthony Riggans and Ronald Davis drooped in a dozen points apiece for JC.

At 7 p.m. Thursday JC will welcome Tyler Junior College to the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.