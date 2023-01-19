Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 5 others questionable vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence is questionable again due to a toe sprain suffered at the beginning of December.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year quarterback suffered the injury in a Dec. 4 loss to the Detroit Lions and has been a consistent name on the team’s injury report ever since. Despite being listed as questionable for seven straight games, Lawrence hasn’t missed one.

In addition to Lawrence, the Jaguars also listed returner Jamal Agnew and guard Brandon Scherff among their questionable players.

It’d be a surprise if any of the six players missed the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injury. Wide receiver Kendric Pryor will likely be inactive as has been the case for the undrafted rookie throughout the 2022 season.

Kansas City ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who hasn’t played a game since Week 9.

Here's the final injury report for the Chiefs and Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/vyTXK11v0V — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 19, 2023

The only injury questions for the Chiefs are around the availability of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson.

Both players have been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated in time to play Saturday. It appears as though that’s an unlikely scenario for either player, though.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire